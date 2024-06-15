Crackdown on child labour in Jammu, 15 FIRs registered

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 14

In a first of its kind crackdown in Jammu, the district administration has filed FIRs against 15 business establishments for engaging child labour.

In a meeting held to review efforts for rehabilitation of street children, Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sachin Kumar Vaishya urged officers to make regular inspections to identify children selling goods on the road, employed in child labour or begging and asserted that child labour and begging would not be tolerated in the district.

The DC has mandated stringent action, especially cancellation of the registration of business establishments found forcing children to work, or those trafficking or forcing children into begging.

The DC has directed officials to scan all major hubs of such activities. The Chief Education Officer and Social Welfare Department have been entrusted to ensure that the rescued children receive education within their vicinity. Acting upon the ground report 15 FIRs have been lodged against child labour employers.

