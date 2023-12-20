Crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi settlers, Rohingya; over 20 booked

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, December 19

In a major crackdown on illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals residing in different parts of Jammu division with fake identity documents, at least 20 persons were booked by police.

The action was taken in districts of Poonch and Rajouri besides Doda and Jammu. The entire operation was carried out on directions of Inspector General of Police Anand Jain. Many facilitators of these illegal immigrants were also booked.

Three facilitators among four persons were arrested for forging a fake Aadhaar and ration card of a Rohingya man in Poonch district who married a local woman and was living illegally since 2013.

The Rohingya has been identified as Mohammad Numaan. His father-in-law, Nazir Ahmed, along with two others, including Mohammad Sayaf and Waseem Akram, were arrested by Poonch police.

The police said the accused ,along with his father-in-law, hatched a criminal conspiracy for preparing fake Aadhaar card and getting his name entered as family member in his ration card with the help of two others.

An FIR under Section 120-B, 420, 465, 468, 471 and 109 of the IPC was registered at the Gursai police station.

Surprisingly, many illegal Rohingyas have been living in the UT for past many years, but little or no action has been taken against them.

The Doda police registered three FIRs against 10 Rohingyas and Bangladeshi nationals and their facilitators for illegally procuring Indian identity documents such as domicile certificates, Aadhaar cards, ration cards, voter ID and PAN card.

FIRs have been registered at Bhaderwah against the accused Raheela Begum, Shakeela Begum, Jahan Ara, Meem Bano, Muskan Banoo all residents of Myanmar.

A case was registered at Gandoh against Zavaira Begum, Shabnam Begum, Noor Bhar, Zeenat Begum also residents of Myanmar.

SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said that a detailed inquiry has been conducted and it emerged that these Rohingyas managed to enter Doda and illegally procured Indian identity documents for their identity as permanent resident.

Doda police also registered another case under Sections 7/14-C, 6/14 of the Foreigners Act at Bhaderwah against one Bangladeshi national namely Nusrat Jahan and her facilitators for illegally violating visa norms and procuring Indian identity documents.

During course of ongoing investigation Police has conducted house searches and recovered incriminating materials which are seized as evidences, Doda SSP said.

The Jammu police lodged seven FIRs against facilitators of illegal Rohingya refugees in different parts of the district. Jammu SSP Vinod Kumar said those who provided shelter to the foreigners have been booked.

Rajouri police arrested a facilitator of Rohingya immigrant in the border district.

