Create right atmosphere for Kashmiri Pandits’ return: Farooq Abdullah to govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 30

NC patron Farooq Abdullah today urged the government to create a conducive atmosphere in the Valley to enable the return of Kashmiri Pandits.

Abdullah, speaking at the all-party meet called by the government to discuss the agenda for the Budget Session of Parliament starting tomorrow, said, “The government must release the salaries of Kashmiri Pandits and ensure security to enable their safe return.”

Farooq flagged the situation in the Valley and apprised the all-party meeting of the recent targeted killings, seeking government intervention to ensure safety of Kashmiri Pandits.

