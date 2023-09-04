Credentials of petitioner Mohd Akbar Lone questioned in Article 370 abrogation case

PTI

New Delhi, September 3

A Kashmiri Pandit (KP) group has questioned in the Supreme Court the credentials of National Conference leader Mohammad Akbar Lone, one of the petitioners challenging the abrogation of Article 370, claiming he was a supporter of secessionist forces.

An intervention application in the apex court has been filed by ‘Roots in Kashmir’, which claims to be a group of Kashmiri Pandit youths seeking to bring some additional documents and facts on record in the matter.

Backs separatists, alleges KPs’ group ‘Roots in Kashmir’ has filed an intervention application in the apex court, highlighting that Lone has been a supporter of secessionists.

It says Lone had openly raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K’s former Assembly and also had refused to apologise before mediapersons.

It alleged that Mohammad Akbar Lone was known as “a supporter of secessionist forces operating in J&K which support Pakistan.”

“The petitioner No. 1…(Mohd Akbar Lone), was a member of the legislative assembly from 2002 to 2018 and has shouted slogans like Pakistan zindabad on the floor of the J&K Assembly,” the intervention application alleged while referring to several media reports in support of their claim.

“The said fact was widely reported by mediahouses. Thereafter, he not only admitted raising the slogan but refused to tender an apology when asked by journalists. Mr Lone, also while addressing the media, hesitated to identify himself as an Indian. Similarly in his rallies also he is known for spreading pro-Pakistan sentiments,” it said.

The group of Kashmiri Pandits said that two mainstream political parties of J&K — National Conference represented by Mohd Akbar Lone and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) represented by its president Mehbooba Mufti — had openly supported Article 370 and had vehemently opposed any exercise that merely applies the entire Constitution to the J&K people.

The group said Lone had often openly made pro-Pakistan statements and probably that explains his opposition to challenge any move that brings the people of J&K on par with the rest of the country. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal is appearing for Lone in the matter. The hearing would resume on Monday and the top court has asked the respondents, who are defending the Centre’s August 5, 2019, decision to abrogate Article 370, to conclude their arguments on Monday itself.

