150-metre-long tunnel detected on IB in J-K's Samba; had oxygen supply through pipes: BSF

Our Correspondent

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, May 5

A day after the Border Security Force (BSF) found an opening in Samba sector of Jammu division, it came to light on Thursday that it is a 150-metre-long freshly dug tunnel originating from Pakistan.

Oxygen was being supplied in the tunnel through 265-foot-long pipes, which were found near the tunnel.

It is the fifth cross-border tunnel detected in 18 months.

The BSF had halted the search after the tunnel was detected on Wednesday evening owing to bad light. However, a detailed search was conducted on Thursday morning in which the BSF jawans videographed the tunnel.

Jammu BSF Deputy Inspector-General and PRO SPS Sandhu said, “Foiling the nefarious designs of Pakistan, the BSF detected a cross-border tunnel on Wednesday in Chak Faquira border outpost in Samba area. The tunnel detection was the result of consistent efforts by the BSF troops during a fortnight-long anti-tunneling exercise carried out in the area. The tunnel is freshly dug out and is suspected to be about 150-metre long originating from the Pakistani side."

He said with this, the BSF had foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terrorists to disrupt the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The tunnel opening is about 2 feet wide and so far 21 sandbags have been recovered which were used to strengthen its exit.

The BSF has been conducting a detailed search around the tunnel.

It is suspected that the tunnel may have been used by the two Pashtun terrorists who were killed in an encounter in Sunjuwan area last month. They were picked by an overground worker from the Samba area.

Jammu BSF Inspector-General DK Boora lauded the efforts of the men in detecting the tunnel. This is the fifth tunnel detected in less than a year and a half.

“This shows the evil strategy of Pakistan to create trouble in India. The BSF has always been at the forefront to safeguard the borders and create a sense of security among the border population. The BSF's efforts to detect any other possible tunnels in the area will continue," Boora said.