CRPF bus catches fire, none hurt

PTI

Ramban/Jammu, June 13

A CRPF bus on its way to Jammu from Srinagar today caught fire due to a technical snag in Ramban. The occupants escaped unhurt.

The bus, part of a CRPF convoy, caught fire near Battery Chashma on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

