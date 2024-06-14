CRPF bus catches fire, none hurt

Ramban/Jammu, June 13
A CRPF bus on its way to Jammu from Srinagar today caught fire due to a technical snag in Ramban. The occupants escaped unhurt.
The bus, part of a CRPF convoy, caught fire near Battery Chashma on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.
