CRPF holds medical camp in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah/Jammu, March 18
As part of its civic action programme, the CRPF on Monday organised a free specialised medical camp at Thanahala—the last panchayat of J&K bordering Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, officials said.
The day-long camp was held at Dina Nagar hamlet of Thanahala, mostly inhabited by families belonging to the below poverty line (BPL), in the foothills of Ashapati Glacier on Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road, they said.
CRPF’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Jaishree Singh said though the role of the paramilitary force is to give internal security, it is always there to provide assistance to the public during elections or natural calamities like earthquakes and landslides.
“A team of special doctors from CRPF and sub-district hospital Bhaderwah provided free treatment and medicines to the patients who availed the facility at their doorstep,” she said.
Former sarpanch, Thanahala Shakoor Ahmed, thanked the 33 Battalion CRPF for organising the camp and providing assistance to the locals. “The CRPF is also informing us about government schemes meant to uplift the poor,” he said.
A resident, Aijaz Hussain Hamdan, also appreciated the work of the CRPF and said his sick mother was treated by the lady doctors, providing lot of relief to the family.
