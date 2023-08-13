CRPF jawan found dead

Srinagar, August 12
A CRPF jawan was found dead inside a camp in Pulwama district in a suspected case of suicide. According to preliminary reports, Sepoy Ajay Kumar was found dead at Chursoo in the Awantipora area of the South Kashmir district after gunshots were heard around 2 am, officials said.
