CRPF likely to get independent area of responsibility in Valley

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, February 13

In line with the Centre’s ‘one territory, one force’ policy and also a part of its efforts to demilitarise J&K, the CRPF is likely to get independent area of responsibility in some parts of the Valley in the coming days, sources in the government said.

They said, currently the CRPF personnel in J&K have shared operational responsibility with Army’s Rashtriya Rifles and the police irrespective of area of concern.

The sources, however, contended that a final decision in this regard would be taken after enlisting views of security stakeholders and thorough assessment of the situation. The proposed changes are expected to take place in a phased manner, they added.

A source, who has the knowledge of the plan, said the CRPF had been indicated to identify an area in the Kashmir valley, where it could take the responsibility of counter-terror operations independently.

Considered as the primary security force to assist the local administration in dealing with issues of internal security, the source said the force has now enough exposure to handle the situation independently and it has performed successful counter-terror operations in J&K and anti-naxal security measures in different parts of the country.

Some of the CRPF battalions will be sent in those areas, which are manned by the RR in a phased manner so that they take over the responsibility of strengthening the internal security grid in Valley, he said, adding that the restructuring in the deployment did not mean that the Army’s wing would be completely removed from J&K.

It is also learnt from the sources that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been planning to push for more specialised counter-terror operations by Quick Action Team with the latest technology and equipment.