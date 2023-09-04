CRPF man kills self in Banihal

PTI

Banihal/Jammu, September 3

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) man reportedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Bashit Narayan Yadav, a resident of Bihar, was on duty near the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel along the Jammu-Srinagar highway when he shot himself around 11.45 pm on Saturday. The body of the deceased was shifted to sub-district hospital Banihal for postmortem and other legal formalities. The motive behind his taking such an extreme step is not known immediately, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a policeman was injured when his service rifle went off accidentally during an operation in Rajouri district late on Saturday evening. “During a routine operation task in Gundha Khawas area, a cop’s service weapon went off accidentally due to which he received an injury in his foot,” a police official said.

On hearing the gunshot, some village defence guards fired some aerial rounds, he said, adding the injured was taken to a hospital.

