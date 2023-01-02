CRPF vehicle attacked in Srinagar, civilian injured

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, January 1

A civilian was injured after a suspected militant hurled a grenade towards a CRPF vehicle in Srinagar on Sunday. The grenade was thrown at 8.30 pm at a patrolling party of the CRPF’s 28 Battalion outside its camp at Mirza Kamil Chowk in Hawal area of Srinagar. It exploded on the road, injuring a civilian, Sameer Ahmed Malla (35), of Habak locality.

Security personnel during a search operation in the Rajpora area of Pulwama on Sunday. ANI

He was immediately taken to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, for treatment.The glasses of a car also got damaged in the attack. Policemen were rushed to the spot and a search operation was initiated to nab the attackers.

In another incident, a blast-like sound was heard at Ganapora-Kralgund village in North Kashmir’s Handwara sub-district. That area too has been cordoned off for a search operation.

In Pulwama, a youth snatched an AK-47 assault rifle from a CRPF man of 183 Battalion in Pulwama district of South Kashmir which was recovered hours later by security officials.

The rifle snatching incident took place at around 11.45 am near the CRPF camp in Rajpora town of Pulwama district, officials said. According to information, the weapon snatcher is a local resident.

Later in the day, the police traced the rifle snatcher, Irfan Bashir Ganaie, 25, of Below village in Pulwama.

ADGP Vijay Kumar said, “With assistance of the family, the police brought back Irfan Bashir Ganie along with the AK-47 rifle which he had snatched this morning.” While appreciating the role of the family, Kumar said an investigation was going on.

In Samba district, an old mortar shell was found near railway tracks. A police official said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the scene which found it empty. The shell was later handed over to the accompanying team from Rakh Amb-Tali police post. (With PTI inputs)

