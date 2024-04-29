CSIR-IIIM, NDTL sign MoU to collaborate on dope testing in sports

PTI

Jammu, April 28

In their collective endeavour to work together to achieve excellence in the field of dope testing in sports and to promote the anti-doping science and research in the country, CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine (IIIM), Jammu, and the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) on Saturday renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for another three years, an official release said.

Director of CSIR-IIIM, Jammu, Dr Zabeer Ahmed, and Director, NDTL New Delhi, Dr Puran Lal Sahu, have signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutes for the continuance of their collaborative research and reference standard synthesis work for the next term, the release said.

Ahmed had said in 2021 that a ground-breaking scientific collaboration was initiated jointly by CSIR-IIIM and NDTL for the synthesis of reference standards and cells-based and pharmacokinetics studies on the metabolites with the main emphasis on the national goals in the area of dope testing and global positioning.

“Quite significant work was done during the initial phase of collaboration,” he said, adding CSIR-IIIM has accomplished the successful synthesis of multiple secondary metabolites intricately associated with substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to meet the pressing need for reference materials essential in accurately detecting and deterring prohibited substances in sports.

Due to the adoption of the multifaceted approach during the first phase of MoU, besides ensuring delivery of metabolites, the CSIR-IIIM initiated patent filings, thereby laying the groundwork for a promising three-year extension of their collaboration, he said.

Appreciating the team CSIR-IIIM for unwavering commitment to synthesize indispensable reference standards for doping control laboratories, Sahu strongly advocated for future collaborations between CSIR-IIIM and NDTL, envisioning a roadmap for global projects aimed at advancing research in doping analysis.

To achieve excellence in the field of dope testing in sports in India and to advance the anti-doping science and research in the country, he underscored the need to put together the expertise of both the partner institutions, offering substantial value in elucidating metabolic pathways and augmenting detection capabilities of drug in sports.

The two organisations had entered into an agreement about three years back for research collaboration by combining their respective research capabilities in the areas of synthesis of reference standards and in-vitro and in-vivo studies (PK studies) on the metabolites with main emphasis on the national goals in area of dope testing and global positioning.

In future, both institutes will also explore the role of phyto-chemicals in particular the phyto-steroids in dope testing, the statement said.

