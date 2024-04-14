CSIR-IIIM, NHAI kickstart ‘Lavender Hub’ project on NH-44

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 13

In a unique joint initiative of CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine and the National Highways Authority of India, first-ever project for the beautification of the National Highway-44 and sustainable development of this stretch as ‘Lavender Hub’ was conceived earlier this year and the work on the same was kickstarted here today near the south end of Banihal-Qazigund Road Tunnel (Navyug Tunnel), Banihal.

Dr Zabeer Ahmed, Director, CSIR-IIIM, and Ashok Kumar Jain, Adviser (Plantation and Clearances), Green Highways Division, NHAI, jointly inaugurated the activities of the project by planting lavender plants near Navyug Tunnel.

Giving detail of the project, Dr Zabeer Ahmed said CSIR-IIIM through its efforts has been able to boost the economy of farmers of the region through lavender plantation and thus the region was brought on the world map. By implementation of this project jointly by CSIR-IIIM and NHAI, not only the Banihal-Ramban stretch of National Highway would be developed as Lavender Hub but a sustainable model would be established for income generation, he added. Dr Ahmed also emphasised that this will add to the highway plantation and beautification efforts of NHAI and also promote eco-tourism.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Jain said that the project can become a model to develop the other highway stretches on the same line with the involvement of local people.

This is a joint project costing Rs 283.80 lakh and will be implemented for the next five years to landscape about 200 kanals by CSIR-IIIM and PIU, Ramban. The project is proposed to develop the Banihal-Ramban Highway stretch as lavender hub that will serve the dual purpose of beautification as avenue plantation and long term sustainable model for post plantation operations including agri-enterpreunership.

