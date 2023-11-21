Cure India conducts 124th free medical training session in Srinagar

Srinagar, November 21
CURE International India Trust (CURE India) organised its 124th free medical training for doctors at the Bone and Joint Hospital, Barzulla, Srinagar.
The session, held on November 16, was led by Dr Mathew Varghese, Head of Department, Orthopaedics, St Stephen’s Hospital; and Dr Vikas Gupta, Head of Unit, Orthopaedics, Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi.
As many as 72 orthopaedic doctors from Jammu and Kashmir participated. Dr Altaf Ahmad Kawoosa, HoD, Orthopaedics, thanked the experts.
CURE India, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir government, has successfully treated over 2,000 children born with clubfoot to date.
