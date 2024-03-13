Cyber cell established at Jammu police headquarters

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 12

In order to deal with the increasing cybercrime cases, Jammu Police have established a cyber cell at the district headquarters.

DIG Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range Sunil Gupta, in the presence of SSP Jammu Vinod Kumar, inaugurated the cyber cell. Establishing cyber cells in every district is an initiative of J&K police to deal effectively with the growing problem of cybercrimes.

DIG Sunil Gupta said the best solution to deal with the problem of cybercrime is to prevent it before happening and the awareness related to the same could be spread by the police department through social media, television and print media and also through collaboration with various social activists.

“Cyber cell shall deal with cybercrimes and online cyber complaints received through National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP),” an official informed. The cyber team will also train subordinate staff and investigating officers of police stations in Jammu.

