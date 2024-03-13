Cyber cell established at Jammu police headquarters

Jammu, March 12
In order to deal with the increasing cybercrime cases, Jammu Police have established a cyber cell at the district headquarters.
DIG Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range Sunil Gupta, in the presence of SSP Jammu Vinod Kumar, inaugurated the cyber cell. Establishing cyber cells in every district is an initiative of J&K police to deal effectively with the growing problem of cybercrimes.
DIG Sunil Gupta said the best solution to deal with the problem of cybercrime is to prevent it before happening and the awareness related to the same could be spread by the police department through social media, television and print media and also through collaboration with various social activists.
“Cyber cell shall deal with cybercrimes and online cyber complaints received through National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP),” an official informed. The cyber team will also train subordinate staff and investigating officers of police stations in Jammu.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Veteran Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday
Curtains on the Congress career of 4-term Patiala MP
Supreme Court to hear on Friday petitions challenging new law on appointment of CEC, ECs
A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna has on February 13 issu...