Dal Lake cleaning on in double shifts for G20 meeting in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 9

Authorities in Srinagar have pulled out all stops to clean up the city and the famous Dal Lake ahead of the G20 working group meeting later this month with 500 labourers working under "mission mode" to beautify the urban water body.

The tourism group meeting of the G20 is scheduled to be held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake here from May 22 to 24.

In the run-up to the event, the cleaning drive at the lake is in full swing.

Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) – which is responsible to keep the water bodies, including the Dal Lake, clean has deployed men and machinery for the cleaning process.

The authority is using both mechanical and manual means to clean the lake and make it beautiful for the guests.

"The main function is happening around the Dal Lake, and so, the drive to make it beautiful and attractive is on," vice chairman of LCMA, Bashir Ahmad Bhat told PTI here.

Bhat said for the beautification process, the authority is using mechanised interventions, including machines, harvesters, etc, and the work has been taken up in double shifts.

"We are working in double shifts. The labour force is cleaning the shorelines. The drive has been taken up under a mission mode, not just for the G20 event, but for the forthcoming tourist season as well. We will keep the lake clean and I am hopeful that our guests will be happy to see the lake," he said.

The vice chairman, LCMA, said around 400-500 labourers were working every day to clean the lake.

"We have nine harvesters, 8-10 weed grabbers have also been deployed, they are working in double shifts. There is dredging going on near the shorelines as well," he added.

Bhat said many aerators were used, adding that lighting systems have also been installed to give the lake a special look for the G20 event.

Apart from the cleaning process, a thick layer of security has been thrown around the lake to secure the meeting venue, and Marine and NSG commandos will also be deployed as an extra security measure.

At a security review meeting here last week, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar emphasised the importance of river and lake domination in ensuring the security of the G20 summit, a police handout said.

Kumar also emphasised the need for the Marine Commandos (MARCOS) to be deployed to provide a strong security cover for the water bodies around the summit venues, it added.

"The ADGP Kashmir shared with all stakeholders that NSG teams will be used for counter fidayeen attack along with SOG and specialise NSG teams to counter drones will be deployed at all venues," the police said. PTI SSB

