Dal Lake fire kills three Bangladeshi tourists

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 11

In a devastating incident at the Dal Lake in Srinagar, fire in houseboats led to the demise of three Bangladeshi tourists while several others were successfully rescued, as confirmed by fire officials on Saturday.

Authorities recovered three charred bodies from the houseboats engulfed in flames on the lake. The incident occurred in the early hours near ghat number nine. The victims have been identified as Kowshal Anindya, Mohammed Moinuddin Chowdhary and Imon Dasgupta. They had arrived in Srinagar from Chandigarh on Friday.

The fire, which ignited in the heart of the tourist hub early on Saturday, left destruction in its wake, destroying property worth crores of rupees. The cause of the fire, which razed five houseboats and an equal number of attached huts, remains unknown.

Local residents rummage through the charred houseboats in Srinagar on Saturday. ANI

The incident has raised questions about the safety measures in place. The fire, which originated in one of the houseboats, may be due to malfunctioning of some electrical appliance at around 5:15 am on Saturday, swiftly engulfed 5-8 houseboats and huts, prompting an urgent response from the Fire Service officials.

Farooq Ahmad, Station House Officer of the Fire Service, said, “Some 5-8 houseboats and huts were gutted. We are trying to find out the source of the fire. We started the rescue operation immediately after receiving a call on the helpline.” The Fire Service swiftly mobilised rescue efforts, augmenting their manpower from the district headquarters in Srinagar to tackle the blaze effectively.

“We have rescued tourists also,” Ahmad affirmed, highlighting the successful containment of the situation and the prevention of further casualties. The rapid response by fire service officials underscores the importance of preparedness in emergencies. The fire, originating in one of the houseboats late on Friday night, propagated swiftly, consuming several others in its destructive path.

This tragic incident highlights the ongoing challenges and the need for heightened vigilance and robust emergency response mechanisms. As an investigation into the fire’s cause continues, the episode serves as a poignant reminder of the critical role of fire safety measures, particularly in regions frequented by tourists. Dal Lake, witnessing several fire incidents in recent years, emphasises the imperative for comprehensive safety protocols.

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz and senior tourism department officials visited the scene of the blaze on the Dal Lake and assured all possible help in rebuilding the damaged houseboats, the officials said.

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) also expressed its grief over the fire incident and said, “It is indeed a great loss to the heritage houseboat population.”

Javid Ahmad Tenga, the KCCI president, urged the Lieutenant Governor-led administration to assess the losses and extend the necessary moral and monetary compensation to the victims on a war footing to ensure their rehabilitation.

This was the second major fire incident involving houseboats that are anchored on the Dal and the Nigeen lakes. In April 2022, seven houseboats were gutted in a devastating fire on Nigeen Lake, mostly popular among foreign tourists, on the outskirts of the city. However, no one was hurt in the incident.

Admn promises help

5-8 huts, boats gutted Five to eight huts and houseboats have been gutted. We are trying to find out the source of the blaze. We started the rescue operation immediately after receiving information about the mishap. — Farooq Ahmad, sho, fire service

