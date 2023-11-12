 Dal Lake fire kills three Bangladeshi tourists : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Dal Lake fire kills three Bangladeshi tourists

Dal Lake fire kills three Bangladeshi tourists

Malfunctioning of an electrical appliance on one of the houseboats triggered blaze, suspect officials

Dal Lake fire kills three Bangladeshi tourists

Fire rages on Dal Lake. PTI



PTI

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 11

In a devastating incident at the Dal Lake in Srinagar, fire in houseboats led to the demise of three Bangladeshi tourists while several others were successfully rescued, as confirmed by fire officials on Saturday.

Authorities recovered three charred bodies from the houseboats engulfed in flames on the lake. The incident occurred in the early hours near ghat number nine. The victims have been identified as Kowshal Anindya, Mohammed Moinuddin Chowdhary and Imon Dasgupta. They had arrived in Srinagar from Chandigarh on Friday.

The fire, which ignited in the heart of the tourist hub early on Saturday, left destruction in its wake, destroying property worth crores of rupees. The cause of the fire, which razed five houseboats and an equal number of attached huts, remains unknown.

Local residents rummage through the charred houseboats in Srinagar on Saturday. ANI

The incident has raised questions about the safety measures in place. The fire, which originated in one of the houseboats, may be due to malfunctioning of some electrical appliance at around 5:15 am on Saturday, swiftly engulfed 5-8 houseboats and huts, prompting an urgent response from the Fire Service officials.

Farooq Ahmad, Station House Officer of the Fire Service, said, “Some 5-8 houseboats and huts were gutted. We are trying to find out the source of the fire. We started the rescue operation immediately after receiving a call on the helpline.” The Fire Service swiftly mobilised rescue efforts, augmenting their manpower from the district headquarters in Srinagar to tackle the blaze effectively.

Local residents rummage through the charred houseboats in Srinagar on Saturday. ANI

“We have rescued tourists also,” Ahmad affirmed, highlighting the successful containment of the situation and the prevention of further casualties. The rapid response by fire service officials underscores the importance of preparedness in emergencies. The fire, originating in one of the houseboats late on Friday night, propagated swiftly, consuming several others in its destructive path.

This tragic incident highlights the ongoing challenges and the need for heightened vigilance and robust emergency response mechanisms. As an investigation into the fire’s cause continues, the episode serves as a poignant reminder of the critical role of fire safety measures, particularly in regions frequented by tourists. Dal Lake, witnessing several fire incidents in recent years, emphasises the imperative for comprehensive safety protocols.

Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz and senior tourism department officials visited the scene of the blaze on the Dal Lake and assured all possible help in rebuilding the damaged houseboats, the officials said.

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) also expressed its grief over the fire incident and said, “It is indeed a great loss to the heritage houseboat population.”

Javid Ahmad Tenga, the KCCI president, urged the Lieutenant Governor-led administration to assess the losses and extend the necessary moral and monetary compensation to the victims on a war footing to ensure their rehabilitation.

This was the second major fire incident involving houseboats that are anchored on the Dal and the Nigeen lakes. In April 2022, seven houseboats were gutted in a devastating fire on Nigeen Lake, mostly popular among foreign tourists, on the outskirts of the city. However, no one was hurt in the incident.

Admn promises help

  • Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz and tourism officials visit Dal Lake and promise all possible help in rebuilding the damaged houseboats.
  • The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges administration to extend the moral and monetary compensation to victims.

5-8 huts, boats gutted

Five to eight huts and houseboats have been gutted. We are trying to find out the source of the blaze. We started the rescue operation immediately after receiving information about the mishap. — Farooq Ahmad, sho, fire service

(With inputs)

#Kashmir #Srinagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

2
J & K

3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir

3
Haryana

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana's Gurugram

4
Delhi

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

5
Trending

With Pakistan cricket team just a match away from being knocked out of World Cup, fans share rib-tickling memes

6
India

Explainer: A 'promise fulfilled'—will Ram Mandir work political magic for BJP in 2024

7
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu given a rousing welcome on his return to Shimla after undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS

8
World

Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi likely to be arrested: Sources

9
Entertainment

Parineeti calls Raghav God's best gift to her on his birthday

10
Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput fans angry as Ankita Lokhande's video revealing startling insights on their early days goes viral

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

India, US affirm commitment on Indo-Pacific to tackle China

India, US affirm commitment on Indo-Pacific to tackle China

2+2 PM lists initiatives both sides need to take on defence ...

Baby among 5 die as besieged Gaza hospital runs out of fuel

Baby among 5 die as besieged Gaza hospital runs out of fuel

NGT raps Haryana, Punjab over lack of ‘immediate’ steps to improve AQI

NGT raps Haryana, Punjab over lack of 'immediate' steps to improve AQI

Punjab-origin gangster, son shot in Canada; role of rival gang suspected

Punjab-origin gangster, son shot in Canada; role of rival gang suspected

2 KTF deportees charged in terror recruitment case

2 KTF deportees charged in terror recruitment case


Cities

View All

400-kg spurious khoya seized

400-kg spurious khoya seized

Diwali brings back buzz in age-old bazaars

Over 2,000 stray dogs sterilised in last three months in city

Employees, pensioners burn CM’s effigy over demands

3,000 cops on toes to ensure safe Diwali

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Scant regard to curbs on bursting crackers

PU tells colleges to implement revised pay scales

Day after Ambala blast, six empty shells found at spot

757 liquor bottles sans permit seized in Chandigarh

Atishi initiates probe against Chief Secretary in ‘corruption’ case

Atishi initiates probe against Chief Secretary in ‘corruption’ case

3 ‘aides’ of MLA Amanatullah Khan arrested in money laundering case

At 220, Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’

Delhi High Court orders security, social audit of shelter homes

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

UK no longer preferred by asylum-seekers from Doaba

Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Duty comes first for these cops, fire personnel, doctors

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve

For cracker sellers, Diwali may become a damp squib

Ludhiana merchants, shoppers prefer locally manufactured products, shun Chinese

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

2 profs of IISER, Mohali, elected national Academy of Sciences fellows

Green Diwali celebrated