Dates notified for updation of panchayat electoral roll

Our Correspondent

Jammu, January 9

The State Election Commission (SEC) has notified the dates for updation of Panchayat Electoral Roll-2024 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the revision schedule issued by the Commission, the publication of draft Panchayat Electoral Roll will start from January 15, 2024. Besides, January 1, 2024, has been kept as qualifying date for all those who have attained age of 18 and have become eligible for registering their name in the panchayat electoral roll.

Similarly, the period for filing of claims, objections for additions, deletions, corrections and transposition will be from January 15 to February 5, 2024. The date for disposal of claims and objection by Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) would be February 16, while the final publication of the electoral roll would be done on February 26.

It has also been informed in the schedule that special camps would be held at polling booth locations. The panchayat election booth officials (PEBO) comprising village level workers, multipurpose workers and gram rozgar sevak along with assembly booth level officers shall remain available with requisite forms and panchayat roll for guidance of electors on January 27-28 and February 3-4, 2024.

