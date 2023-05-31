Day after circus worker’s killing by ultras, stall owners wind up biz

Our Correspondent

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, May 30

The once-vibrant children’s amusement park, nestled along the tranquil southern bank of the Arpath rivulet in the Ashajipora locality of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, now wears a desolate look.

Empty swings sway eerily in the breeze and the laughter of children has been replaced by a haunting silence. The innocence and joy that once filled this place have been shattered, leaving behind a grim reminder of the fragility of life.

All 25 stall owners, gripped by fear and uncertainty, abandoned their businesses in the early hours of the morning, leaving the once-lively fairground deserted.

Deepak Kumar, a 23-year-old man from Udhampur, was the sole breadwinner who provided for his elderly father and visually impaired brother. His laughter and warmth had brightened their lives, but tragedy struck when suspected militants took his life on a fateful Monday evening. It was a routine errand for Deepak. He ventured out to buy milk around 8 pm, unaware that his life was about to be abruptly cut short.

Gunshots shattered the tranquility of the evening, and Kumar fell victim to a hail of bullets. As panic and chaos gripped the amusement park, his colleagues hurriedly locked the doors, unaware of the tragedy that had unfolded just outside. It was only after 15 agonising minutes that they received the devastating news. A local boy broke the silence and shared the heart-wrenching truth — Deepak was no more. The shockwaves from this senseless act of violence reverberated through the community, especially among the non-locals who had found solace and employment in this corner of Kashmir.

Fear and uncertainty clouded their minds, prompting many to hastily pack their belongings and prepare for an exodus from the troubled region. “We don’t feel safe here,” whispered a non-local labourer.

Only a month earlier, the amusement park had been teeming with life. Colourful stalls offering a variety of games for children and tempting snacks lined its pathways. But in the wake of the tragedy, the vibrant atmosphere evaporated overnight. Political leaders, including Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Sajad Lone, condemned the killing.

Ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh announced

Jammu: The J&K administration has announced an ex gratia grant of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin. As Deepak was cremated at his native Thial village in Majalta tehsil of Udhampur on Tuesday, hundreds of locals and political leaders reached his house to offer condolences.