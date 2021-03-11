Day after Jammu encounter, 2 held

Arjun Sharma
Jammu, April 23
A day after two suicide bombers were eliminated in an encounter in Jammu’s Sunjuwan area, Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh told the media here today that the police had zeroed in on Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh of Tral in Kashmir on the basis of technical analysis and arrested him.
Injured in attack, RPF sub-inspector dies
A Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer hurt in a terror attack in Pulwama succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. SI Dev Raj had suffered bullet injuries on Monday
165 rounds fired at Pak drone
Dorangla (Gurdaspur): The BSF and Punjab Police fired 165 rounds at a Pak drone as it transgressed into Indian territory on Friday night
Shafiq worked at a factory in Narwal, not far from Sunjuwan. He resided at the house of Iqbal, a resident of Kulgam, but staying at Jalalabad, Sunjuwan. Iqbal has been detained. “Shafiq and his brother Asif worked in the same factory. They had links with the JeM outfit,” the ADGP said. Asif created a Telegram ID for his brother and gave him a cellphone with a SIM card. Shafiq contacted a JeM commander in Pakistan. He was told Bilal Ahmed, a resident of Kokernag in Kashmir, would escort two suicide bombers (fidayeen) to his house.
PM MODI to unveil Rs. 20,000-cr projects during JAMMU visit today
“Bilal set out for Jammu at 10 am on April 20 and stayed at Transport Nagar in Jammu. He left for Samba in a mini-truck that had a cavity, carrying empty crates. He picked the two suicide bombers, who had a bag of
explosives, and left them with Shafiq, who took them to his house in Sunjuwan. Both terrorists spoke with the JeM commander in Pakistan on Shafiq’s phone,” the ADGP said. Before the ultras could launch their mission, Intelligence agencies alerted the police. The area was cordoned and an encounter ensued. It has come to light that the terrorists did not speak Dogri or Kashmiri. “Shafiq told the police that both spoke Pushto, which suggests they were from western Pakistan or Afghanistan,” the officer said. Bilal and Asif have absconded.
Earlier in the day, NIA Director-General Kuldiep Singh visited the encounter site. Kuldiep, who also heads the CRPF, held discussions with senior officials regarding the weapons carried by the terrorists. The NIA, sources said, collected samples at the encounter site. Kuldiep Singh also visited the Palli gram panchayat in Samba where the PM is scheduled to address panchayats across the nation virtually on Sunday.
DGP Dilbag Singh has said the attack could have been an attempt to sabotage the PM’s event. While Dilbag Singh had stated that the terrorists had infiltrated recently, the BSF stoutly refuted the claim. SPS Sandhu, DIG, BSF, said there had been no infiltration bid along IB.
A senior Army official based in Jammu also said no infiltration had been detected in Jammu division along the Line of Control.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Bhagwant Mann steps in after opposition furore over ‘jugad rehris’, seeks report
Punjab Police step aside, let ‘jugad rehris' run for the tim...
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered