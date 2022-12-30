Day after Jammu encounter, police comb forest areas to nab truck driver

Jammu, December 29
A day after four terrorists were killed in an encounter here, the police on Thursday launched a major search operation in the region to trace the truck driver who fled the spot before the gunfight started.
The encounter broke out after a truck was intercepted near the Tawi Bridge along the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Wednesday morning. Its driver fled the scene taking advantage of dense fog.
Mukesh Singh, ADGP, said searches were being conducted in different parts of Jammu to nab the driver who could be the key to information regarding the slain terrorists. Among other places, Sidhra and Bajalta forest areas were combed.
High alert has been sounded in the entire Jammu region as a huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized from the terrorists. Security has been strengthened at the local bus stand and the railway station. Since the bodies of the terrorists were charred, their identities could not be ascertained.
