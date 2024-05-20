 Day after twin terror attacks in Valley, security beefed up in Poonch, Rajouri : The Tribune India

  • J & K
  • Day after twin terror attacks in Valley, security beefed up in Poonch, Rajouri

Day after twin terror attacks in Valley, security beefed up in Poonch, Rajouri

Combing operations on in dense forest areas | Anantnag to vote on May 25

Day after twin terror attacks in Valley, security beefed up in Poonch, Rajouri

Northern Command GOC-in-C Lt General MV Suchindra Kumar interacts with troops near the LoC. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 19

The deployment of security forces, including the Army and police, has been considerably increased in Rajouri and Poonch districts, which are part of the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency, where polling will be held on May 25. Two terrorist attacks took place in the Valley yesterday, in which one person was killed and two were left injured.

With reports that terrorists might be hiding deep in the forest areas, the security forces are holding continuous combing operations in the areas of Rajouri and Poonch along the Line of Control (LoC). A search operation was also launched in Kathua district on Saturday evening, when a suspicious movement was detected near the International Border in the area.

Farooq DEMANDs probe

  • NC chief Farooq Abdullah urged the Centre to order a probe into the attacks and also asked Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism in the region
  • The former Chief Minister said if a probe was not ordered into the two gruesome incidents, his party would “invite an international committee” to conduct an investigation to find out the culprits behind such attacks

A Special Police Officer (SPO) reported the presence of suspected terrorists near Tarnah nallah in Hiranagar area. However, nothing was found there until Sunday evening.

The attack on a vehicle of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Surankote area of Poonch earlier this month has also put the security agencies on alert. The Army and police are holding continuous searches in the region to stop any other attack amid poll preparation in the Anantnag constituency.

Jammu ADGP Anand Jain visited Rajouri and Poonch districts, where he held review meetings with the officers of police, Army and CAPF in connection with the election. He took stock of the preparedness of elections and reviewed an area familiarisation exercise.

Senior police officials accompanied the ADGP. He undertook the area familiarisation exercise from Bhimber Gali to Rajouri via Manjakote. This exercise was aimed at gaining a deeper understanding of the terrain and strategic points, ensuring enhanced security measures in the region. This region has become a den of terrorists and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in the past months as many attacks have taken place here.

The police also held a security review meeting which focused on the security arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of elections. The ADGP sought inputs from officers on various projects planned to ensure safe and secure elections.

During the meeting, emphasis was given on the need for area domination by the police and security forces during the election. The ADGP asked officials to implement a fool-proof plan for the security of candidates and polling booths.

He added that security arrangements for polling booths should be put in place efficiently, keeping in view the vulnerability of the areas.

Attacks reflect govt failure: Mehbooba

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said the twin terror attacks reflected the failure of the government, claiming that they could have been carried out “deliberately” to frighten people ahead of polling.

