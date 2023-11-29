DC takes stock of preparedness for JKSSB exams

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 28

Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for the upcoming JKSSB exams for the post of panchayat secretaries, scheduled to be held on December 10. The meeting focused on the crucial aspects to ensure a seamless and fair examination process.

Regarding the appointments of supervisory staff, the meeting was informed that 38 superintendents and 11 deputy superintendents besides observers had been appointed to conduct the exam. The examination will take place at 38 centres and 13,248 candidates would appear for the same.

#Jammu #Rajouri