DCs, SSPs asked to ensure fair conduct of recruitment exams

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 21

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar on Monday reviewed the preparations for the written examinations to be conducted by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for various posts. Deputy commissioners were asked to scrutinise the past history of the exam centres and SSPs were directed to deploy adequate police personnel for frisking of candidates and other arrangements.

The JKSSB has been embroiled in a major controversy over a scam involving recruitment of sub-inspectors. The CBI has been conducting an investigation into it.

JKSSB Chairman Rajesh Sharma, Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli and others discussed measures to be taken to ensure fair and smooth conduct of the exams.

While giving details of the forthcoming computer based tests from November 29, the JKSSB Chairman said dedicated centres had been identified in four districts of Jammu division. Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar directed the DCs and SSPs to scrutinise the conduct and past history of the exam centres.

Kumar issued directions to the SSPs concerned to deploy an adequate number of cops at the centres.