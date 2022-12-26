DDC member, activists join BJP

Jammu, December 25
Several political and social activists, including a District Development Council member, joined the BJP here. DDC member from Surankote (Poonch) Sohail Malik and others were welcomed into the party fold by Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders at the party headquarters here, a BJP leader said.
