Dealing with terrorism firmly: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu, December 8
Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the administration was dealing with the threat of terrorism exported by the neighbouring country firmly.
He said as India has assumed the G20 Presidency for the next one year, the message of peace, friendship and cooperation should become the guiding principle for the world. He was speaking at an event organised here by the Dogra Sadar Sabha.
