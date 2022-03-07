Death toll in J-K grenade attack climbs to 2

Srinagar, March 7
A 19-year-old girl, who was injured in Sunday's grenade blast in Hari Singh High Street locality of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, succumbed to injuries on Monday, taking the death toll in the incident to two, officials said.
Rafiya, a resident of Hazratbal area of the city, had suffered injuries on her head and passed away at around 8 am at the SMHS hospital on Monday morning, the officials said.
A 79-year-old man from Nowhatta area of the city here died on Sunday while 33 others, including a cop, were injured in the blast that took place in the busy market.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia announces ceasefire for evacuations; PM Modi and Zelenskyy discuss evolving situation in Ukraine
1,200 Indians and Africans trapped in Sumy for 11 days
UP Elections 2022 LIVE updates: 21.55 per cent polling recorded in first four hours of voting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary segment Varanas...
Pakistan PM Imran Khan slams West's pressure over Ukraine; asks: 'Did you write to India?'
In western envoys' joint letter on Russia, says ‘are we your...
BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur
Over 4 kg of suspected contraband recovered
Russia announces ceasefire for evacuations
As Ukraine officials describe a ‘catastrophic’ situation dur...