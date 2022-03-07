Death toll in J-K grenade attack climbs to 2

PTI

Srinagar, March 7

A 19-year-old girl, who was injured in Sunday's grenade blast in Hari Singh High Street locality of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, succumbed to injuries on Monday, taking the death toll in the incident to two, officials said.

Rafiya, a resident of Hazratbal area of the city, had suffered injuries on her head and passed away at around 8 am at the SMHS hospital on Monday morning, the officials said.

A 79-year-old man from Nowhatta area of the city here died on Sunday while 33 others, including a cop, were injured in the blast that took place in the busy market.