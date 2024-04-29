 Deceptive narratives of NC, PDP stand exposed, reject them: Altaf Bukhari to voters : The Tribune India

  J & K
  Deceptive narratives of NC, PDP stand exposed, reject them: Altaf Bukhari to voters
Deceptive narratives of NC, PDP stand exposed, reject them: Altaf Bukhari to voters

Deceptive narratives of NC, PDP stand exposed, reject them: Altaf Bukhari to voters

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 28

Urging people to use their voting right to reject traditional parties, Apni Party chief Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said the deceptions of these parties and their leaders had now been exposed in front of the people of J&K.

Will bring them to justice

I promise you that once Apni Party receives public mandate, it will ensure that these ruthless parties and their leaders face the force of justice. Altaf Bukhari, Apni Party Chief

“They have now even lost the deceptive narratives that they once employed to fool the people over the years and decades,” Bukhari said. He was addressing a gathering at Muniwar Khanabal in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district when he made these remarks.

Accusing the PDP and NC of misleading the public with false narratives and emotionally charged slogans, Bukhari said their deceit has been laid bare, and their once-potent narratives had crumbled.

“Nobody is going to trust their slogans like ‘Raishumari’, ‘autonomy’, ‘self-rule’, and others anymore. People know that they have been deceived by these parties and their leaders through these misleading slogans,” the Apni Party chief said.

He added that once the Apni Party gets a public mandate, it would hold these parties accountable for “their role in shedding innocent blood on this land.”

Accusing the NC of killing more than 100 innocent people in 2010, and the PDP of killing 128 persons, Bukhari said the PDP had blinded young boys and girls by using pellet guns in 2016.

“I promise you that once the Apni Party receives a public mandate, it will ensure that these ruthless politicians and so-called leaders face the force of justice,” he said.

Referring to Mehbooba Mufti, he said she was at the helm in 2016 when bullets were rained down even on children and she shamelessly justified these killings by heartlessly remarking: “Kya ye bachay chocolates aur doodh lene niklay thay (Had these children come out of their homes to fetch chocolates and milk for themselves). These ruthless words will always haunt the people in Kashmir,” Bukhari said.

He urged people to use the power of their vote to reject traditional parties and their leaders in these elections.

“These so-called public representatives did not even bother to resign in protest of the abrogation of these Article 370. And now, despite their betrayal, the same parties shamelessly seek the people's votes once again. I urge the people to reject them through the power of their votes,” he said. He appealed to people to vote for Apni Party’s Rajouri-Anantnag candidate Zaffar Iqbal Manhas.

