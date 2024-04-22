 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Siachen, lauds ‘iron-clad’ will of Army soldiers deployed in world’s highest battlefield : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • J & K
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Siachen, lauds ‘iron-clad’ will of Army soldiers deployed in world’s highest battlefield

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Siachen, lauds ‘iron-clad’ will of Army soldiers deployed in world’s highest battlefield

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Siachen, lauds ‘iron-clad’ will of Army soldiers deployed in world’s highest battlefield

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande during a visit at Siachen Base Camp, in Ladakh, Monday, April 22, 2024. PTI



PTI

Leh/New Delhi, April 22

Siachen is India’s capital of “courage, grit and determination”, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday after carrying out an on-the-ground review of the security situation at the world's highest snow-clad battlefield.

Addressing soldiers at a forward post at an altitude of 15,100 ft, Singh lauded the “iron-clad” will of the Indian Army soldiers deployed in the icy cold glacier and said that their bravery will forever be an inspiration for future generations.

The defence minister described Siachen as a symbol of India's sovereignty and determination.

He said that just as Delhi is India’s national capital, Mumbai is the financial capital and Bengaluru is the technology capital, Siachen is the “capital of courage, grit and determination.”

The Siachen glacier in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Singh's visit to Siachen came over a week after the Indian Army marked the 40th year of its presence in the strategically key region following the 'Operation Meghdoot'.

 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande at Siachen Base Camp, in Ladakh, on Monday. PTI

The defence minister described the operation, which was launched by the Indian Army in Siachen on April 13, 1984, as a golden chapter of the country's military history.

“The success of Operation Meghdoot is a matter of pride for all of us,” he said.

The defence minister was accompanied by Chief of the Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande; General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar and General Officer Commanding of 14 Corps Lt Gen Rashim Bali.

In his remarks, Singh lauded the soldiers for walking on the virtuous path of protecting the motherland with valour and determination in extreme conditions.

“We are leading a peaceful life as we have an assurance that our brave soldiers stand steadfast at the borders,” he said.

Singh said that the first lamp on Diwali and the “first colour” of Holi should be dedicated to the protectors of the country, similar to the first food offering to deities, priests and gurus.

“Our soldier is no less than any protecting deity,” he said.

“In the times to come, when the history of national security is written, the acts of bravery and iron-clad will of our soldiers in the icy cold glacier will be remembered with pride. It will forever be an inspiration for future generations,” he said.

Singh's visit to Siachen came over a week after the Indian Army marked the 40th year of its presence in the strategically key region following the 'Operation Meghdoot'.

After carrying out aerial reconnaissance, the defence minister landed at the forward post and was given a detailed brief on the operational readiness in the Siachen Glacier and the prevalent security situation.

He also discussed the aspects associated with the operational challenges with the commanders on the ground.

“Visited a forward post in Siachen. Had a wonderful interaction with the brave Army personnel who are guarding our nation in extremely challenging conditions,” Singh said on 'X'.

“I laud their courage and professionalism, in the line of duty,” he said.

The defence minister also laid a wreath at the Siachen War Memorial as a mark of tribute to the fallen heroes who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

Singh had visited Leh on March 24 and celebrated Holi with the troops. He was scheduled to visit Siachen, but it was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

From Leh, the defence minister had spoken with the soldiers posted in Siachen over phone and told them that he would soon visit the world's highest battlefield and interact with them.

Singh fulfilled his promise with Monday's visit despite his busy schedule, the ministry said in a statement. The Indian Army has been strengthening its presence in Siachen over the last few years.

In January last year, Captain Shiva Chauhan from the Army's Corps of Engineers was posted at a frontline post in Siachen Glacier, in the first such operational deployment of a woman Army officer at the key battlefield.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Leh #Rajnath Singh #Siachen


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘How was the slap bro’: Pakistani athlete slaps India’s player, later raises Indian flag saying ‘this fight was for peace, we are not enemies’

2
Punjab

SAD announces 2nd list; Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda, Hardev Saini from Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Former Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee joins SAD

4
Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

5
Trending

8 family members leave restaurant without paying Rs 34,000 bill in UK; know what happens next

6
Punjab

Congress announces 2 more candidates for Punjab; fields Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur

7
India

Over 25,000 West Bengal teachers lose jobs as Calcutta High Court cancels all appointments

8
Delhi What our readers say

Encroachments in Faridabad park

9
India

Indians can now get multiple entry Schengen visa with longer validity as EU eases norms

10
India

BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal wins Surat Lok Sabha seat unopposed

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

PM doubles down on anti-Congress pitch, claims it will seize, redistribute wealth

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb

Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara

Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

BJP wins from Surat uncontested; Congress calls it ‘fixed match’

Court rejects Kejri’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing

Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing

Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health

If Ashish attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC

If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC

Seeks material to back allegations against accused


Cities

View All

Retired ASI’s son shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar

Retired ASI’s son shot dead in Amritsar

Wheat arrival picks up pace in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Civic issues in rural areas remain unresolved

Amritdhari Sikh booked in Italy for carrying kirpan

Working on plan to save vanishing industry: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

Monkey menace haunts northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

INDIA VOTES 2024: 3-time councillor Hardeep SAD’s pick

Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let voters decide

Where are ‘achhe din’: Tewari slams BJP over back-breaking prices

Congress candidate election tourist: City BJP chief

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Municipal Corporation of Delhi to launch inquiry into Ghazipur fire incident, blaze rages on

Delhi court directs AIIMS to constitute medical board to examine Arvind Kejriwal

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Supreme Court refuses to entertain furlough plea by ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

Gogi gang member shot dead in Delhi

‘Arvind Kejriwal asking for insulin daily’: AAP sources cite Delhi CM’s letter to Tihar superintendent

INDIA VOTES 2024: ‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

‘Parachute candidates’ make fight riveting in Jalandhar

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

2 days on, rainwater still accumulated on roads in Jalandhar

Mohinder Singh Kaypee third party-hopper to enter Jalandhar battle arena

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the misuse of water during the peak summer season?

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

Couple dies in road mishap near Noorpura, no FIR yet

20 days into session, students of govt schools in Ludhiana await books

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon’s office to get makeover

Open House: What needs to be done to collect overdue tax, curb rising trend of defaulting?

Ludhiana doctor, businessman receive Rs 2 crore extortion call, FIR registered

67-year-old Indian Sikh pilgrim, a Patiala resident, dies in Lahore

67-year-old Patiala Sikh pilgrim dies in Lahore

16 hurt as bus, tipper truck collide

Sikh pilgrim from Patiala dies in Lahore

Patiala: Only photo ops, false promises by leaders during Ghaggar floods

AAP candidate befooling voters, says NK Sharma