Defence MoS reviews security

PTI

Udhampur/Jammu, October 22

Asserting that the morale of the Army was very high, Minister of State (Defence) Ajay Bhatt on Saturday said the soldiers were always ready to tackle any situation at any given point of time. He said troops always gave a befitting reply in troubled situations.

The minister visited the Northern Command headquarters at Udhampur where he was briefed on the security and operational situation, a defence spokesman said.

He commended the Northern Command for always being in combat while securing the borders and keeping the internal security situation stable in the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

He interacted with senior officers and deliberated on various defence-related issues. Earlier, he laid a wreath at the Dhruva War Memorial at Northern Command, paying homage to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

Bhatt also flagged off the ‘Shaurya Diwas (Infantry day) motorcycle rally’ in presence of Northern Command chief Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi. The Bike rally has been organised to commemorate 75 years of historic landings at Srinagar during the 1947-48 war. The rally will culminate at the National War Memorial here on October 27. The minister later interacted with NCC girl cadets.

Meanwhile, the Union minister handed over appointment letters to 25 youths recruited in the Northern Railway at an event in Udhampur as part of the Rozgar Mela launched by PM Narendra Modi on Saturday. Officials said the railway selection process had been simplified and tech enabled to expedite recruitments.