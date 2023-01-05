Defence Security Corps man commits suicide

Our Correspondent

Srinagar: A Defence Security Corps (DSC) man allegedly committed suicide at old airfield in Budgam on Wednesday. Head Constable Malkit Singh (52) of Kapurthala (Punjab) used his service rifle to end his life. The body was taken to the district hospital. OC

Army to hold job fair in Srinagar

Srinagar: Goodwill, an organisation of retired Army officers, in collaboration with 15 Corps, will organise a job fair at Poloview in Srinagar on Thursday. Several companies will hire youngsters from the UT, the organisers said.

