delegates go sightseeing as G20 meet concludes

- G20 delegates were treated to a city tour as the Srinagar meet concluded on Wednesday
- At least 57 delegates from 23 nations participated and began their day with a yoga session
- The delegates visited Srinagar’s Mughal Gardens, Pari Mahal and the Polo View Market
- The delegates also explored the Lal Chowk area & shopped for traditional Kashmiri items
