Delegation from Gulf arrives in J-K to probe for investment opportunities

Srinagar, March 20
A 36-member delegation from the gulf countries has arrived in Srinagar to explore investment opportunities in the union territory, officials said on Sunday.
The delegation arrived following an invitation by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Dubai Expo in January this year, the officials said.
The delegation includes top businessmen from real estate, hospitality, telecom, import-export, and other sectors, and has also among it a member of the ruling family in Sharjah.
The delegation also includes one diplomat, a few educationists, and one journalist, they said.
As part of the four-day programme, the UT administration will apprise the party of investment opportunities in the region, with a focus on tourism and hospitality sector, the officials said.
The delegation will also visit the famous tourist spots of Pahalgam and Gulmarg to explore investment opportunities there, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
In first order to Punjab police, Bhagwant Mann directs reconstitution of SIT probing Bikram Majithia drug case
IGP Gursharan Singh Sandhu will supervise the new four-membe...
Don't get used to luxuries of staying in Chandigarh; if you don't perform you will be changed: Kejriwal warns Punjab ministers
MLAs not assigned Cabinet will be handed equally responsible...
Biren Singh named chief minister of Manipur for second term
BJP returned to power in Manipur by winning 32 seats in the ...
Manish Tewari urges CM Mann to consult Advocate General on BBMB issue
Government of India had changed norms for selecting the full...
Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy presses Israel for missile defence help, fighting rages in Mariupol
Russia says it has fired hypersonic missiles; Turkish minist...