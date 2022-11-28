 Delhi court awards life term to 5 JeM operatives for terrorism, motivating youths to join militancy : The Tribune India

Delhi court awards life term to 5 JeM operatives for terrorism, motivating youths to join militancy

Judge noted that all convicts were in conspiracy with each other to wage war against India

Delhi court awards life term to 5 JeM operatives for terrorism, motivating youths to join militancy

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, November 28

A Delhi court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to five terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) for recruiting and training youths for terror activities across the country.

Special Judge Shailender Malik awarded the jail term to Sajjad Ahmed Khan, Bilal Ahmed Mir, Muzaffar Ahmed Bhat, Ishfaq Ahmed Bhat and Mehraj-ud-din Chopan after they pleaded guilty in the case.

The judge also awarded a five-year jail term to Tanveer Ahmed Ganie in the case.

The judge noted that all the convicts were in conspiracy with each other to wage war against India.

It said that the convicts were "not only members of JeM but they have been supporting/harbouring terrorists/members of JeM by providing them arms/ammunition, logistic supports and explosives." "The accused were also involved in enticing/ motivating locals of Jammu & Kashmir to go into militancy and arranging funds, etc. for carrying out terrorist acts and therefore they all are liable to be convicted for offence u/s 120B IPC as well as u/s 18 of UA(P)Act," the judge said.

The NIA lodged an FIR in March 2019 and started the investigation.

The probe agency said the convicts were trained by Pakistan-based JeM operatives to do reconnaissance of targets, arrange hideouts, and provides logistical support to terrorists and to carry out terror attacks in India.

The court noted that Mufti Abdul Rauf Ashgar, the brother of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, along with other senior commanders of the JeM entered into a larger conspiracy of waging war against India.

In pursuance to the conspiracy, a large number of unknown Pakistan-trained terrorists, trainers of weapons and explosives belonging to the JeM have illegally infiltrated into the Indian territory recently, the court noted.

Another Pakistani national, Kari Mufti Yasir (since expired), had infiltrated into India and reached south Kashmir to recruit, train and motivate local Kashmiri youths to carry out terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India, including Delhi-NCR.

The court noted that Sajjad Ahmed Khan was specifically sent to Delhi to carry out reconnaissance of important targets and to set up hideouts in Delhi as well as to radicalize and recruit youths of Uttar Pradesh and other states and to provide them weapon and training with the intention to threaten unity, integrity and sovereignty of India and to wage war against the Government of India.  

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Quad partners India, Australia stay away from China-led meet on Indian Ocean

2
Pollywood

Sunny Deol shares heartwarming video, special message on son Karan's birthday, 'you will succeed in life because you take no shortcuts'

3
Nation

Yoga guru Ramdev apologises after sexist remark sparks outrage

4
Punjab

5,000 'fake' pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms

5
Punjab

Tarn Taran villager arrested with 8 Chinese pistols, bullets, 2-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drone

6
Delhi

Delhi woman, with son's help, murders husband, chops body into 10 pieces

7
Punjab

No NOC for former Punjab ADGP’s farmhouse, but nod to eco-tourism project

8
FIFA 2022

Brussels sees riots after Morocco beat Belgium at World Cup

9
Diaspora

Canada to strengthen visa processing capacity in Delhi, Chandigarh

10
Punjab

Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'

Don't Miss

View All
Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

Top News

Shradha murder case: Van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi

Shradha murder case: Police van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi

Police detain attackers, seize their weapons; Aaftab was bro...

Judges' appointments: Supreme Court disapproves of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement

Judges' appointments: Supreme Court disapproves of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement

The minister reportedly said the Supreme Court Collegium cou...

Fed up with his 'illicit relation', Delhi woman, with son's help, 'murders' husband, 'chops body' into 22 pieces

Delhi woman, with son's help, murders husband, chops body into 10 pieces

Poonam and Deepak, who kept the body parts in a fridge, arre...

Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti vacates Fairview residence, shifts to private house in Srinagar

Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti vacates Fairview residence, shifts to private house in Srinagar

Last month, J&K administration served an eviction notice on ...

Shraddha murder case: Delhi police recover weapons used by Aaftab to chop his girlfriend's body

Shraddha murder case: Delhi police recover weapons used by Aaftab Poonawala to chop his girlfriend's body

Shraddha's ring that Aaftab had gifted to another girl has a...


Cities

View All

KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

Amritsar: Farmer body KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

Fulfil promises made to farmers, Morcha leaders urge Centre

Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'

Amritsar: Big gaps in road dividers hinder smooth flow of traffic

Sucha Singh Langah cleans utensils on Day 1 of 'tankhah'

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs farmers

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs Bathinda farmers

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

Canada eyes India as critical partner in supply chains, immigration; to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh, Delhi

Sector-22 connecting passages in poor shape; Chandigarh MC plans Rs 2.28-crore rebuild

BJP draws blank in Panchkula zila parishad poll

Leopard scare at Zirakpur village

Shradha murder case: Van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi

Shradha murder case: Police van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi

Hackers allegedly demand Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from AIIMS-Delhi as server remains down for sixth day

Delhi woman, with son's help, murders husband, chops body into 10 pieces

Gurugram police arrest man for raping minor daughter

Shraddha murder case: Delhi police recover weapons used by Aaftab Poonawala to chop his girlfriend's body

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

16 medical colleges under construction in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar Development Authority rejects applications of 252 illegal colonies, proposes registration of FIRs

Jalandhar: 3 more agents held in vehicle fitness certificates scam

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

Speeding truck tries to overtake, rams into SUV on flyover at Ludhiana's Sherpur Chowk

Encroachments continue unabated in Ludhiana Improvement Trust colonies, officials in slumber

Ludhiana Civic body turns blind eye to illegal commercial buildings

30-year-old ends life in Ludhiana after refused money for drugs

Three masked men rob Rs 17.85 lakh at gun point from UCO Bank in Patiala's Ghanaur

Three masked men rob Rs 17.85 lakh at gun point from UCO Bank in Patiala's Ghanaur

Patiala: Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Nabha jail inmates caught with six phones, drugs

Soon, prepaid power meters at Punjab govt offices

Patiala: Man held with 5K banned pills