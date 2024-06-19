Delhi court to hear Rashid’s interim bail plea on June 22

PTI

New Delhi, Jun 18

A Delhi court on Tuesday fixed June 22 as the date to hear further arguments on an application filed by Engineer Rashid, arrested in a 2016 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. Rashid was seeking an interim bail to take oath as the Baramulla MP.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh asked NIA to inform the court about the likely date for his oath-taking. Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged under the UAPA in the alleged terror funding case.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baramulla #Jammu #Kashmir