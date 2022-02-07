Delimitation: Anger grows against panel's report

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, February 6

The political storm in J&K over the draft report of the Delimitation Commission doesn’t seem to die down as people of almost all communities in Rajouri and Poonch district in Jammu have come together to oppose some sections of the report. Besides, Sajad Lone-led Peoples Conference (PC), the CPM and J&K Awami National Conference have also criticised the report.

People have raised concerns over “reduction” of their political influence as all the three constituencies (Surankote, Mendhar and Poonch Haveli) in Poonch and two (Darhal and Thanamandi) of the five in Rajouri have been reserved for the scheduled tribes (ST).

Tarigami slams draft The recommendations are incongruous with the panel’s earlier argument of taking into account the topography and difficult terrain while re-mapping the constituencies. MY Tarigami, CPM

The ST or nomadic population in J&K comprise Gujjar and Bakarwal. Both district have a considerable number of ST population. The Pahari-speaking people, who also hold clout in some pockets, have been demanding the ST status for long.

Surjan Singh, district general secretary of the J&K Apni Party, said that reservation of all seats in Poonch would be a discrimination against the Paharis. Any attempt to eliminate Paharis from the political process would invite serious repercussions, he warned.

Pahari-speaking people are also planning to hold a meet to discuss the further course of action. Nine constituencies will be reserved for STs as per the draft proposal of the Delimitation Commission. These will include six in Jammu and three in Kashmir.

Tazeem Dar, PDP spokesperson from Rajouri district, said the party had rejected the draft. “Along with Gujjars and Bakarwals, Paharis constitute a significant part of the population. They have been left without any political representation in most parts of the two districts as per the delimitation draft. Granting Paharis the ST status is the only steap that can undo the damage,” Dar said.

Harsh Dev Singh, chairman, J&K National Panthers Party (JKNPP), said the delimitation draft was “biased, irregular and defective”. “With 47 seats for Kashmir against Jammu’s 43, the imbalance in power has been allowed to continue. A portion of Jammu region has been proposed to be added to Anantnag of Kashmir,” he said. “The exercise is an attempt to disempower and disenfranchise the people of Kashmir,” a PC spokesman alleged.

J&K Awami National Conference president Khalida Shah said there were no takers for the report. The delimitation exercise cannot be undertaken in the absence of a legislature or an elected government, she contended.