Delimitation bid to deface history: NC

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 16

The National Conference has accused the Delimitation Commission of obliterating Assembly constituencies with historical and cultural importance in J&K.

Opposing the proposal to delete the names of 19 such constituencies, including including Habba Kadal, Amira Kadal, Sangrama and Gandhi Nagar, the NC said the Delimitation Commission was being used as a device to “deface and obliterate history and make an assault on culture”.

Cadres must gear up Party cadres must gear up for the big and different challenge in J&K and work for further strengthening the NC at every level. —Farooq Abdullah, NC president

Habba Kadal, a seat that was seen as a traditional bastion of migrant Kashmiri pandits, was named after the revered queen and poetess Habba Khatoon, wife of Kashmiri King Yousuf Shah Chak. She represented Kashmir’s culture, tradition and literature.

Recently, the three parliamentarians of the NC Farooq Abdullah, Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, who happen to be the associate members of the Delimitation Commission, submitted their joint response to the draft report of Delimitation Commission.

In Jammu, there is anger over deletion of Gandhi Nagar constituency which has been divided and renamed as Jammu East and Jammu West constituencies.

Meanwhile, NC president Farooq Abdullah has asked party cadres to gear up for the “big and different” challenge in Jammu and Kashmir and work for further strengthening the NC at every level. He didn’t elaborate on the challenges. Addressing delegations and new entrants at an event in Jammu, Farooq said the National Conference was committed to take up issues of every segment.