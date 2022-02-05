Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies

Samaan Lateef

The Delimitation Commission has proposed major changes in the assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, triggering discontent among the people.

As per the proposal of the Delimitation Commission, exclusively accessed by The Tribune, Baramulla has got two new constituencies - Kunzer and Tangmarg - while the existing Sangrama constituency has been merged with Tangmarg.

The commission has proposed a new constituency Trehgam in Kupwara district and added Kralpora tehsil to Karnah constituency.

Similarly, Shangus constituency has been divided between Anantnag East and Lernoo constituencies in south Kashmir.

Chanpora is the new constituency comprising the whole Chanpora tehsil in Srinagar district.

Hom Shali Bug constituency has also been obliterated from Kulgam district.

“It is shocking to see that the Delimitation Commission has made such an inconvenient and illogical proposal. By removing Sangrama and adding it with Tangmarg, you have created a huge inconvenience for the voters,” a political leader from Sangrama told The Tribune.

“It is disempowering and anti-people proposal,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Conference summarily rejected the draft working paper made available by the Delimitation Commission to the associate members on February 4.

A detailed response will follow after the party has had time to discuss the implications of what has been proposed.

