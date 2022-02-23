Delimitation panel for J&K gets two-month extension

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 22

Amid uproar by political parties over its draft report, the Delimitation Commission for J&K has been given two months’ extension in its tenure to complete its task of redrawing the Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory (UT). The term of the commission had to end on March 6.

The move came two days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the announcement for Assembly elections in J&K will be held within eight months.

In a gazette notification, dated February 21, the Centre said, “In exercise of powers conferred under Section 3 of the Delimitation Act-2002, the Central Government hereby makes the further amendment of two months in the notification...”

In March 2020, the Delimitation Commission was constituted to redraw the electoral constituencies of J&K and four northeastern states — Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland within one year. The panel was granted one-year extension last year.

Headed by former Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, it has Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and the state election commissioner of J&K as its ex-officio members.

The decision of the government has come amid the protest lodged by regional parties against the panel’s draft delimitation report, which was shared with the five associate members (Lok Sabha MPs from the UT).

In the draft report, the panel has proposed an overhaul of the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies of J&K. Presently, J&K does not have a legislative assembly, though it is a UT with a legislature.

The commission, while sharing its draft report, has asked the associate members to give their inputs and objections in the coming days.

In the draft report, the panel has proposed 43 seats in Jammu and 47 seats in Kashmir. Jammu is proposed to get six new seats, while Kashmir will get just one extra seat.

Congress holds rally, targets draft report

At a rally in Paloura, Congress leader Raman Bhalla said the delimitation report lacked reason to justify the recommendations.

Ex-minister Mula Ram said the BJP did nothing barring appearing in advertisements claiming the works of the Congress party as its own.

Congress chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the BJP talked of public issues during 2019 elections, but did nothing.

