Delimitation panel invites objections

Srinagar, March 14
Making its proposals public, the Delimitation Commission has sought public objections and suggestions on redrawing of boundaries of Assembly and Parliamentary constituencies in J&K till March 21. The panel, the term of which ends on May 6, said it would visit the UT on March 28 and 29 for public sittings.
The commission has published the proposals in the Gazette of India and Gazette of J&K, together with dissenting proposals submitted by its associate members — MPs from the National Conference and the BJP.
The commission increased seven Assembly seats, including six for Jammu. The J&K will have a 90-seat Assembly now. It has also not reserved any parliamentary seats for SCs and STs but seven for SCs and nine for STs in the Assembly. The panel has kept the number of Lok Sabha seats the same as in the erstwhile state which had five seats after separating Ladakh from J&K.
The Commission is at liberty to accept or reject the people’s objections before submission of the final report.
JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, “The commission ignored public aspirations and ground realities regarding connectivity while dissecting several constituencies.”
