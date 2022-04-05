Delimitation panel meets delegations from 10 districts of Jammu division

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, April 4

The Delimitation Commission today started its two-day meetings with political parties and civil society to note their suggestions and objections on its draft proposal for J&K. Led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai (retired), panel members met delegations from 10 districts of Jammu division at the Convention Center here.

‘Allegations Baseless’ The commission is independent and none can interfere in its working. Those levelling allegations have their own agendas. Ravinder Raina, BJP's J&k President

Meanwhile, the Congress walked out of the venue. Its chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, ex-minister Yogesh Sawhney and ex-MLA Ashok Dogra boycotted the event, alleging that the invitation was extended in individual capacity and not to the Congress.

Taranjit Singh, DDC member from Suchetgarh, said the commission was colluding with the BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP’s UT president Ravinder Raina rubbished the allegations. “The commission is an independent body and no one can interfere in its working. Those levelling allegations against the BJP have their own agendas,” said Raina. He informed that party leaders from different districts, District Development Council (DDC) members, sarpanches, panches and former MLAs raised their issues before the commission.

It has been learnt that delegates from Rajouri and Poonch raised the issue of districts being included in the Lok Sabha constituency of Anantnag in Kashmir. Panthers Party leader Harsh Dev Singh demanded no more reservation in constituencies that had been reserved for years.

Kashmiri Pandits, led by Panun Kashmir president Virender Raina, demanded constitutional amendments to accommodate the displaced community by inclusion through reservation or nomination to the J&K Assembly.

Tasked with redrawing the boundaries of constituencies, the commission had on March 14 invited objections and suggestions from people. The panel will reach Srinagar tomorrow to hear the opinions of people from 10 districts of Kashmir. The commission is scheduled to submit its final report before May 6.