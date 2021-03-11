J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43

Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are being carved out from Rajouri, Doda, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Kathua and Samba districts

J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43

Photo for representation. Tribune

Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Srinagar, May 5

The Jammu & Kashmir Delimitation Commission, chaired by Justice (retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai, on Thursday submitted its duly signed final report to the government and subsequently a gazette notification was issued showing the details of the re-drawn Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory.

The delimitation panel, also comprising Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and the state Election Commissioner of Jammu and Kashmir as ex-officio members, completed the exercise in two years.   

The panel was set up in March 2020. It was granted a one-year extension last year. In February, it was given a two-month extension to complete its task. Its term was to end on March 6, 2022.

According to the notification, the Commission has suggested increasing the seats from 46 to 47 in the Kashmir region, while in the Jammu region seats will be increased from 37 to 43, as now J&K will have 90 Assembly constituencies.

The six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are being carved out from Rajouri, Doda, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Kathua and Samba districts. The one new seat for the Kashmir Valley has been carved out from the Kupwara district.

As per the notification, the Commission has reserved nine seats for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe population and all five Parliamentary constituencies will have equal number of Assembly segments for the first time.

The Commission has merged parts of Rajouri-Poonch areas with Kashmir’s Anantnag parliamentary constituency. This is for the first time a political unit has been created that transcends the geographical boundary between the Kashmir and the Jammu regions.

The new trans-Pir Panjal parliamentary constituency -- Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat -- recommended by the Commission comprises three districts -- Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian -- of south Kashmir and two districts of Rajouri and Poonch of the Jammu region.

In the earlier proposal, Sangrama Assembly constituency in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was merged with part of Gulmarg constituency, which has now been divided and rechristened as Tangmarg and Kunzer constituencies. Now, Gulmarg constituency has been restored, but Sangrama has been renamed as Wagoora-Kreeri constituency with major changes in its boundaries.

However, in the notification the Commission has claimed that J&K has been treated as a single entity for the purpose of delimitation. Patwar circle is the lowest administrative unit, which has not been broken. It went on to add that all Assembly constituencies “shall remain within the boundary of a concerned district”.

Meanwhile, there has been massive criticism from people of Wagoora tehsil in the Wagoora-Kreeri constituency. Wagoora tehsil has been divided between Baramulla and Wagoora-Kreeri constituencies in a way to provide a clear advantage to the BJP allies, said a local political activist Ghulam Hassan Rather.

The Commission in the notification said there are 24 seats in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) that will continue to remain vacant.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house

2
Punjab

Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

3
Punjab

Sadhguru hails Punjab for incentivising sustainable farming practices, CM Bhagwant Mann thanks him

4
Entertainment

Mandira Bedi trolled for sharing bikini pictures with male friend, turns off comments post

5
Punjab

Centre asks Punjab to import coal; will cost Rs 800 cr

6
Sports

Junior World Weightlifting Championships: T Madhavan misses out on medal

7
Nation

Hindu sisters donate land worth Rs 1.5 crore to Eidgah in Uttarakhand, fulfil father's last wish

8
Punjab

43 IAS, 38 PCS officers shifted in major rejig in Punjab

9
Ludhiana

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana; police suspect murder

10
J & K

150-metre-long tunnel detected on IB in J-K's Samba; had oxygen supply through pipes: BSF

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
Sports

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza
Amritsar

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

When Sunil Dutt’s family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition; was keen that Nargis accompany him to his village in Pakistan
Trending

When Sunil Dutt's family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition in Pakistan

Top News

Almost three times as many died as a result of Covid than officially reported: WHO

Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO

India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...

4 terror suspects arrested from Haryana’s Bastara toll plaza

4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house

A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...

NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources

NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources

All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...

Delimitation panel signs final order for redrawing assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir

J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43

Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...

Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised

Cities

View All

No lessons learnt as stubble fire mishaps continue

No lessons learnt as stubble fire mishaps continue

Amritsar: Congress councillors disappointed as court gives next date for hearing

Amritsar: Parents apprehensive about online classes

Amritsar: Revenue Kanungo Assn, Patwar Union members go on mass leave

Amid inflation, building activities take a big hit

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Rain cools down Chandigarh as mercury dips 4°C

Rain cools down Chandigarh as mercury dips 4°C

Crime incidents show gym owners, bouncers in poor light

Chandigarh Administration speeds up process for installation of 2 solar plants

Panjab University set to host Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu for convocation tomorrow

Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR against IGP

Delhi government to provide subsidised electricity to only those who opt for it

Delhi government to provide subsidised electricity to only those who opt for it

Delhi civic bodies planning to demolish over 2,600 unauthorised colonies: Deputy CM Sisodia

Youth should use technology, education as 'weapons' to protect country: Smriti Irani

Man detained on basis of sketch in Delhi school assault case

Man enters classroom, sexually assaults two girls in Delhi; DCW notice to police, EDMC

jalandhar: Parents unwilling to file complaints against schools to regulatory body

Jalandhar: Parents unwilling to file complaints against schools to regulatory body

4 months after relaying, Garha road dug up again

Building a dream home beyond reach of common man now

Dates of cricket tourney clash with Class XII boards, students in a fix

Facebook friend booked for rape

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana, police suspect murder

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana; police suspect murder

Show-cause notices served on four Ludhiana MC officials for negligence

Shena Aggarwal is Ludhiana MC Commissioner

Sewer connections of 9 illegal colonies snapped in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Colonisers protest non-issuance of NOCs

Rain brings respite from scorching heat in Patiala

Rain brings respite from scorching heat in Patiala

Patiala district administration asks health officials to ramp up Covid vaccination

National Commission for Minorities calls for reports from Punjab, Rajasthan and MP govts on recent communal clashes