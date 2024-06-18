Delphic Council holds cultural event

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 17

The Delphic Council of J&K, which works for promotion of Arts and Culture, organised Multilingual Kavi Kalaanjali on Monday.

The event was organised at Jammu Club Auditorium wherein Suresh Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Depatment of Culture, J&K was the chief guest and Deepak Dubey, deputy secretary, was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Ashok Singh, president, Delphic Council of J&K and Secretary General of Indian Delphic Council, said 26 episodes of the Virasat-e-Jammu & Kashmir were completed successfully wherein Padmashri awardees, artists, academicians and art lovers participated. Suresh Kumar Gupta appreciated the role of the Delphic Council and assured full co-operation from the Department of Culture to rope in more Artists to showcase the talent of the UT to the rest of the world.

