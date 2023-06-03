Demolition drive held in Kathua, triggers protests

Jammu, June 2
Demonstrations were held by locals and members of the business community in Kathua when authorities demolished a commercial complex on Friday.
The owner of the building alleged that he was not notified before the demolition drive. Policemen were deployed in large numbers at Shaheedi Chowk where the demolition was carried out.
The team of Kathua Municipal Council was led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Santosh Kotwal.
Mohinder Mahajan, who is the owner of the building, reached the spot and protested against the action. Heated arguments between officials and building owner were witnessed.
While a major portion of the building was demolished, the police had to take the MC officials to safety as the protests intensified.
