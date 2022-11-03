 Demonstrations in Kargil, Leh over statehood issue : The Tribune India

Demonstrations in Kargil, Leh over statehood issue

At loggerheads over a monastery until recently, Buddhists, Muslims join hands for protest

Demonstrations in Kargil, Leh over statehood issue

Ladakh residents during a protest in Kargil district, demanding statehood, on Wednesday.



Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 2

Members of the Buddhist and the Muslim communities, which were at loggerheads over the issue of a monastery a few months ago, put up a united show to demand statehood for the Union Territory on Wednesday. Massive protests were organised in both Leh and Kargil districts, led by the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and the Leh Apex Body (LAB), respectively. A large number of residents came out on roads braving the chill.

The demand for the safeguard under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution was first raised in 2020 and later the groups added the demands of complete statehood, addition of a Lok Sabha seat and a Rajya Sabha seat in the UT and speeding up of the recruitment process. At present, Ladakh, which has no Assembly, has only one Lok Sabha seat.

Sajjad Kargili, a member of the KDA, told The Tribune that the protests were held after a long gap due to a few reasons. “The visit of Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama kept everyone busy in July and August. Besides, a dispute over a piece of land for a Buddhist monastery in Muslim-dominated Kargil caused mistrust among the communities. Now, all differences have been sorted out and both the communities are fighting together for their rights,” he said.

He said that in the coming days, more protests would be held against the Central Government demanding the genuine rights of the people of the region. Interestingly, the KDA and the LAB have also formed a core committee and decided to roll out a calendar for the upcoming protests. A meeting of both the associations was held on October 26 in which the future course of action for the agitation was decided.

“All the villages in Ladakh will be reached out by both associations and people will be asked to support us,” said Sajjad. Local residents in Ladakh are of the opinion that before the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs, Ladakh had a safeguard in form of Article 35-A under which no outsider could purchase land in the region. Residents now fear that people from outside the UT will purchase land that can affect their culture.

There have been many meetings of members of the KDA and the LAB with officials of the Central Government and ministers regarding the issue in the past that could reach no conclusion.

Jigmat Paljor, a member of the LAB, said the BJP that was earlier supporting the agitation made an exit long ago. “Desperation among people of Ladakh is increasing. The today’s protests were a prelude to the agitation that will continue in 2023 if our demands are not met,” he added.

Stir to be intensified

  • The Kargil Democratic Alliance and the Leh Apex Body say people want restoration of statehood for which the “protest will be intensified”
  • Protesters feel the scrapping of Article 35-A will enable people from other states, UTs to purchase land in the region, affecting their culture

Delay in protest

  • The protest is being held after a long gap as the Dalai Lama was in the UT in July and August, says Sajjad Kargili of Kargil Democratic Alliance
  • Besides, a dispute over a Buddhist monastery in Muslim-dominated Kargil caused mistrust among the communities, he adds

People desperate

Desperation among people in the UT of Ladakh has been increasing. The protests are a prelude to the agitation that will continue in 2023 if our demands are not met. — Jigmat Paljor, member, Leh apex body

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bibi Jagir Kaur suspended from party

2
Haryana

MBBS counselling stalled at Rohtak PGI as students protest against Haryana govt's bond policy

3
Nation

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt walks with Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

4
Sports

T20 World Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 5 runs in rain-curtailed match

5
Punjab

Centre targeting Punjab farmers for stubble-burning because of their year-long protests against three farm laws: CM Bhagwant Mann

6
World

Vladimir Putin's not as 'healthy as he portrays', his hands look 'black on top': Report

7
Nation

Modi-Gehlot 'mutual admiration': Sachin Pilot smells a rat, calls for action against Gehlot loyalists; Rajasthan CM says leaders should maintain discipline

8
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

9
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

10
Nation

Russia, Pakistan clash over 'help' to Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders
Amritsar

Phulkari Bazaar returns to support women traders in Amritsar

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge not qualified for such work: Prosecution tells court
Nation

Contractors who repaired Morbi bridge were not qualified for such work, prosecution tells court

Salujas conned banks to turn small family biz into big empire
Ludhiana PART-I

Salujas conned banks to turn small family business into big empire

IndiGo pilot updates on board cricket fan with latest score of T20 match between India and South Africa, airline gets netizens’ shout-out
Trending

IndiGo pilot updates on board cricket fan with latest score of T20 match between India and South Africa, airline gets netizens’ shout-out

Top News

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine

Gujarat election dates to be announced at noon today

Gujarat election dates to be announced at noon today

Assembly bypolls: Voting begins in 7 seats in 6 states

Bypoll for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states gets under way

A contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP an...

Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana

Voting begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm

Centre targeting Punjab farmers, claims Mann

Centre targeting Punjab farmers over stubble-burning because of their protests against three farm laws: Bhagwant Mann

'BJP holds Punjab responsible for air pollution, while spare...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Amritsar MC nod to reinstate 130 sacked staff

Few takers for foot overbridge outside Amritsar railway station

Detainees in jail to be informed about case status: District judge

Gang of vehicle lifters busted, 2 arrested in Tarn Taran

Delimitation survey will be completed within week: Amritsar MC

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

CTU plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking plans to purchase 60 buses for outstation routes

Infection waning, Covid turns endemic: Experts

Covid: 6 infected in Chandigarh

Panchayat elections: Panchkula district sees 86.7% turnout

Treetops chopped at Chhat, residents fume

Delhi AQI ‘very poor’; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Delhi AQI 'very poor'; work from home, cut travel, residents told

Delhi Govt to open 100 mohalla clinics for women

Three vehicle thieves held after gunfight with police in Noida

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Inmates fight in Central Jail, 17 booked

Potholes on highway damage car, toll operator fined Rs 50,000

MLA Rana Gurjeet ‘avoids’ HC summons, told to deposit Rs 25K

Government to hold quiz contests on state’s art & culture: Minister

PTU staffer moves HC against registrar’s appointment

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Ludhiana traders oppose hiked parking rates

Vending zones still a distant dream, Ludhiana MC delaying process, say vendors

Remove encroachments along Buddha Nullah: Ludhiana MC Commissioner to officials

Ludhiana MC record rooms to turn smart

Potholed Dehliz Road a threat for motorists

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Patiala: Staff crunch hits Covid testing

Amid ministers' visits, Punjabi varsity hopes for windfall

PPS Nabha shine in athletics meet

Patiala MC issues challans to dairy owners