Denied nod for campaigning in Sopore, Omar Abdullah complains to Election Commission

Srinagar, May 9

The NC today accused the Jammu and Kashmir administration of deliberately scuttling its campaign in north Kashmir, from where party vice-president Omar Abdullah is contesting the Lok Sabha poll.

Direct assault on democracy This is a blatant attempt to disadvantage the NC as compared to other political parties. This discriminatory action is a direct assault on democracy. Omar Abdullah, NC Vice-president

NC spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said the party had been asked to reschedule its campaign from May 9 to May 18 in the Sopore police district of the constituency. The constituency is going to polls on May 20.

“If you want to reschedule our campaign from May 9 to May 18, when will we campaign? We believe they are doing it on behalf of our opponents who are afraid of us,” Sadiq said.

In an “urgent memorandum to the Chief Election Commissioner of India”, Omar said he had been compelled to approach the commission and was writing with the utmost urgency to express his “utmost” concern regarding the recent “unjust cancellations” of “prior permissions granted to the NC”.

He wrote: “It is submitted that the NC had requested for permission to conduct various political rallies, meetings and use of flag on vehicles throughout various locations in Baramulla, which were duly approved. These were, however, rejected by Sopore SP, demanding that the party reschedule the same to other dates. It is imperative to note that the order is devoid and silent of any reason as to why campaigning rallies and meetings should be rescheduled.”

“This is a blatant and egregious attempt to surreptitiously disadvantage the NC as compared to other political parties. This is an assault on democracy,” he wrote.

