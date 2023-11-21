Dense fog disrupts flight operations in Srinagar

Srinagar, November 21
Cold wave intensified in Kashmir as the minimum temperature dipped below freezing point even as dense fog disrupted flight operations at the Srinagar international airport early Tuesday.
Shopian in south Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the valley as the minimum settled at minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius on Monday night, an official of the Meteorological Department said.
It was the coldest night at most places in the valley, including Srinagar city, the official said.
Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg ski resort recorded minimum temperature of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, he said.
Pahalgam, the base camp for annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 2.9 degrees Celsius while Pulwama recorded minus 2.7 degrees Celsius, the official said.
The substantial drop in minimum temperature has resulted in calls for closure of schools up to primary classes.
In a statement, the Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday asked the administration to announce winter vacations for lower classes.
A dense fog cover engulfed most parts of Kashmir, affecting traffic in the early hours.
"The fog has delayed morning flights on Monday and Tuesday. The visibility remains poor in the early hours," an official of the Airport Authority of India said.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers release first video of workers trapped in collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel
Camera records first visuals of workers in 10 days
Indian-origin Canadian MP shares video of Khalistani supporters claiming to create trouble at temple in Surrey
Chandra Arya urges govt to 'step in, take action'
Pro-Khalistan graffiti in Delhi: Man detained in Haryana, was offered money by Pannun
The man has been identified as Malak Singh and he was detain...
Video: PM Modi cheers up Indian players in dressing room after World Cup finals loss; hugs Shami, asks Bumrah if he speaks Gujarati
The PM speaks to a number of players, including Kohli, Rohit...
'Stubble-burning, a major cause of Delhi air pollution, a solvable problem'
The top Indian-American CEO, who has made part of his missio...