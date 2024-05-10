‘Design Your Degree’ programme to reshape educational paradigms: Expert

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 9

Prof Dinesh Singh, Vice-Chairman, Higher Education Council, Jammu and Kashmir, has highlighted the transformative potential of the ‘Design your Degree’ (DYD) programme in reshaping educational paradigms, aligning seamlessly with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP).

“This initiative marks a significant shift towards holistic learning and skill development,” said Prof Dinesh Singh while chairing a meeting of the Vice-Chancellors of various universities of the Union Territory at the University of Jammu campus.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department, Prof Umesh Rai, Vice- Chancellor, University of Jammu, Prof Nilofer Khan, Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, V-C, IUST, Prof Akbar Masood, Vice-Chancellor, BGSBU, Prof Pragati Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, SMVDU, Prof Kavi Arya, IIT Mumbai, among others were present.

The meeting assessed the preparedness for implementing the DYD programme across universities in J&K. Underscoring the importance of this programme, Prof Singh said it spearheads academic innovations and embodies the core ethos of the NEP.

He reiterated that the programme acts as a catalyst for advancing academic programmes by strategically implementing innovative approaches. Within a comprehensive four-year framework, students have the opportunity to explore various educational paths, fostering informed decision-making and personal growth, he added.

“During the initial phases, the programme provides students with a transformative educational journey, establishing a broad foundation for holistic development. Guided by the NEP principles, this immersive experience equips students with the adaptability and insight required to navigate dynamic academic environments effectively,” he said.

The vice-chancellors of the various varsities gave a detailed presentation concerning the progress of the DYD in their respective institutions with special emphasis on pedagogy and faculty preparedness. Deliberations also included the requirements for revamping the programme and capacity-building programmes to create awareness.

Prof Singh also proposed the formation of an Inter-Institutional Coordination Committee to implement NEP 2020, with a specific emphasis on the role of DYD. Under this initiative, all higher education institutions in Jammu are urged to nominate two faculty members from their respective institutions. These representatives will convene monthly meetings to discuss and coordinate the implementation of NEP 2020 initiatives, with a focus on the innovative aspects of DYD.

