Despite ceasefire violations, wheat sowing begins beyond border fence in Kathua

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 21

Despite the recent ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Jammu, the administration of Kathua district, in association with the Border Security Force (BSF), has kickstarted wheat sowing across the border fence near the international border in Hiranagar sector.

Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas, along with senior officials and BSF personnel, visited the area to oversee the arrangements. Hiranagar SDM Manisha Koul and Kathua Chief Agriculture Officer Sanjeev Rai were also present.

After inaugurating the new crop season, the DC said, “We are encouraging farmers of the border belt to bring more vacant land under cultivation along the Pakistan border. The farmers are also being motivated for integrated farming, using the latest machinery to reduce the cost of farming to enhance income in agriculture production.”

He further said, “The district administration, the BSF and the Department of Agriculture (Kathua) are working in coordination with farmers to facilitate safe and secure cultivation of the rabi and the kharif crops across the fence.”

While interacting with local farmers, the DC said the administration had been keen to bring the entire fallow land under cultivation for which farmers of the border belt were being given extended support through agriculture and allied departments.

District’s Chief Agriculture Officer Sanjeev Rai Gupta informed that the Department of Agriculture had set a target of wheat sowing in 300 acres of land during the 2023-24 rabi season across the fence.

Gupta said, “About 200 acres of land across the fence have been sown today in which 67 farmers from the villages of Chack Changa, Karol Krishna, Karol Maithrian and Chann Tanda participated.”

To facilitate effective sowing across the fence, the Department of Agriculture has also provided machines, such as tractor and cultivator, to farmers.

Gupta further disclosed, “We are encouraging farmers to use mechanised methods for effective sowing of wheat crop by using Super Seeder, a highly mechanised machine which can perform multi-functions such as ploughing, sowing and planking of the field simultaneously, a revolutionary step, thereby saving input cost and also the time taken in comparison with the old traditional methods.”

Nanak Chand, president of the Border Farmers’ Association, who is also a progressive farmer, said “The farmers of the border areas appreciate the efforts of the Department of Agriculture for facilitating us in sowing our land across the border fence. Now, we are able to cultivate in both rabi and kharif seasons.”

There have been at least three incidents of ceasefire violation recently, including two in Arnia last month and one in Ramgarh in which a BSF man died. The resumption of ceasefire violation, which had been restricted after the reinforced implementation of the ceasefire agreement in 2021, has become a cause of concern for border residents.

