Destination weddings can become key growth engine for J&K tourism: Sinha

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 26

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an unprecedented influx of tourists over the last few years, with 300 per cent annual increase in the foreign arrivals, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Wednesday.

Addressing ‘J&K Tourism Development Conclave’ at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar, Sinha said the influx has been a result of the policies of the administration and stimulus given to the industry.

“We have witnessed unprecedented growth post Covid pandemic and roughly 300 per cent YoY (Year-on-Year) increase in foreign tourists,” he said.

“Greater efforts and attention were paid to new policies, conducive environment, stimulus for the tourism industry and new experiences and value creation for year-round employment,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor said the successful G-20 working group meeting held in Srinagar last year was the turning point for the tourism industry in the Union Territory. He said the successful G-20 working group meeting helped the struggling local tourist industry and now both domestic and foreign tourists are thronging J&K. “J&K’s tourism industry has gone through a massive transformation over the past few years,” he said.

“Those, who participated in the tourism working group meeting in Srinagar last year spoke highly of Kashmir’s hospitality and beauty. The result of the word they spread is before us,” he said.

He said increase in tourist arrivals is a testament to the strength and potential of the government’s holistic approach for the development of tourism sector and developing partnership between industry and communities for growth of associated business activities and employment.

Sinha said the UT administration will develop a sustainable tourism model to build J&K as one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new era in J&K has created international interest while also encouraging domestic tourists to visit J&K. This transformation is enriching local communities and helping us to build a modern tourism industry,” Sinha added.

Sinha said collective efforts were needed from experts and industry leaders to explore the potential of spiritual tourism, adventure tourism, summer tourism, eco-tourism, wildlife tourism, religious tourism, bird watching and agriculture and horticulture tourism.

“India has a 130 million dollar wedding industry and J&K is the best wedding destination,” he pointed out. “Destination weddings can also become a key driver for the growth of the tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

“We must lead the country by ensuring mandatory quality standards through the quality certification mechanism for facilities and resources in the tourism and hospitality sector,” he added.

During the two-day Tourism Development Conclave-2024, the participants will deliberate on strategies, development models and innovative approaches to promote sustainable tourism practices in J&K.

Prominent personalities associated with the film and entertainment industry, including Imtiaz Ali, Vishal Bhardwaj, Kabir Khan and Sanjay Suri are attending the conclave.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Manoj Sinha #Srinagar